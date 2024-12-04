Reloaded, undefeated Downers Grove North scores 4-point win over York

Downers Grove North's Campbell Thulin (5) makes a basket while being defended by York's Olivia Silkaitis during the game Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024, held at Downers Grove North High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

DOWNERS GROVE – Senior Abby Gross and sophomore Campbell Thulin are the lone returning starters from the Downers Grove North girls basketball team’s Class 4A regional and West Suburban Conference Silver champions last season.

Even during the offseason, they realized the success still could continue.

“In the summer we had a lot of tournaments, and we kind of saw where we were at. But this team works so hard. I think we’re going to get there,” Gross said.

“It’s going to take a little time, but I think we’re a great way from where we were defensively.”

With some familiar and new faces, the undefeated Trojans passed their toughest test so far Tuesday by beating rival York 43-39 in the Silver opener in Downers Grove.

The Trojans (5-0) scored the final four points on free throws, one by junior reserve Gianna Goodwin and the last three by Gross after York (3-2) had tied the game 39-39 with 2:22 left.

It’s probably the start of what is expected to be another tight Silver battle among Downers North, York, Lyons Township and Glenbard West. The Trojans won last year’s title with an 11-1 record.

“We’re in a tough conference,” Gross said. “We fought our way at the end. We have to do that with every team.”

Thulin (16 points, 7-for-7 free throws, five rebounds, four steals) and Gross (11 points with two 3s) were instrumental in the victory as well as new starters Lizzie Murphy (12 points, five rebounds), Urja Shah (10 rebounds) and Goodwin.

Both teams tormented each other with great defense – the Trojans’ man-to-man and York’s 1-2-2 zone.

“Lacking some experience in certain spots, I’m really proud of how we found [a way] at the end of the game to win,” Downers North coach Stephan Bolt said.

“We have what it takes, but I think we just have to get on the same page with experience to play better. Sometimes it takes a little bit of everybody when nobody’s playing particularly awesome, especially against their zone.”

York received great efforts from Olivia Silkaitis (17 points, five rebounds) Anna Filosa (11 points with three 3s), Briley O’Brien (nine points) and Cate Carter (three assists).

“I’m incredibly proud of how we played coming off the Waubonsie Valley (loss). We challenged them, and they rose to the occasion,” said York coach Brandon Collings, whose team started three juniors and two sophomores.

“I think we proved today we can play with a very good team, we can attack a very good defensive team.”

Downers Grove North's Adysen Fanta (15) drives around York's Ellie Kehoe (12) during the game on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024, held at Downers Grove North High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Thulin hit a 3 while being fouled with 2:32 left. The four-point play put Downers North ahead 39-37, but Silkaitis came back to tie the game. Both teams then missed shots before Goodwin was fouled and hit the second of two free throws, giving the Trojans a 40-39 lead with 57.8 seconds.

Goodwin’s defense then helped contain a driving Silkaitis, whose pull-up shot missed. Goodwin got the rebound, and Gross was fouled and converted both free throws. After York missed a 2-point shot, Gross added another free throw with 6.1 seconds.

Even when Goodwin earlier missed a 3, Shah was there for the putback – her only field goal – to tie it 33-33 with 4:00 left.

“It’s exactly what we need,” Gross said. “(Goodwin) came in like a beast, and everyone rallied around her and made it happen. It was great to see her make some plays.”

York attacked the basket repeatedly in the second half with Silkaitis and O’Brien, who had all of her nine points. Downers North made 14-of-20 free throws, while York made 10-for-11 after the Trojans led 10-0 in first-half attempts.

“Olivia had a great game just attacking, getting downhill,” Collings said.

“The thing is we get better and better. As Briley gets better, she’s going to be one of the better point guards in the conference and area. She’s a competitor.”