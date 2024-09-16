Nazareth Academy names new honors in recognition of St. Joseph Sisters

Nazareth Academy President Deborah Tracy and Principal Therese Hawkins have announced the establishment of five new honors to coincide with the school’s 125th anniversary in 2024-25. Each of the five honors, announced at the opening school Mass, is named for a woman who is both a Nazareth alum and a Congregation of St. Joseph Sister. (Photo provided by Nazareth Academy)

Nazareth Academy President Deborah Tracy and Principal Therese Hawkins have announced the establishment of five new honors to coincide with the school’s 125th anniversary in 2024-25.

Each of the five honors, announced at the opening school Mass on Sept. 5, is named for a woman who is both a Nazareth alum and a Congregation of St. Joseph Sister.

The Gospel Service Program will be renamed in honor of Sister Pat Bergen. Bergen worked as the academy’s campus minister throughout the 1980s and helped establish student service hour requirements. The Sister Pat Bergen Gospel Service Program will serve as a reminder of her years of service.

The Sister Terry Middendorf Math Achievement Award recipient will be selected from each year’s graduating seniors for outstanding achievement in the subject. Middendorf has been a member of the Nazareth Academy faculty for 53 years, beginning as a math teacher. Her love for math and ability to help others has been the foundation of her expanding roles in the school’s administration team, where she now serves as academic dean.

Each May, the Sister Marianne Race Faculty and Staff Leadership Award will go to one member of faculty or staff who exemplifies qualities of leadership, perseverance, creativity and vision. Race worked as Nazareth’s principal from 1970 to 1988 during the school’s transition into becoming a co-educational high school. Leadership during times of transition is not easy, but Race met these challenges with confidence, hard work and strength.

The Sister Jackie Schultz Spirit Scholarship will be awarded in honor of Sister Jacqueline Schmitz, who worked as Nazareth’s principal from 1988 to 2000. During her tenure, she was known for delighting the student body with catchy songs while in character as Nancy Nazarene. Three $2,000 needs-based scholarships will be awarded annually to students who have displayed a strong commitment to building school spirit.

The third floor of Nazareth’s O Building will be renamed Sister Ethel Vaca Hall in honor of the late Ethel Vaca, who worked as a teacher in several west suburban parish schools before arriving at Nazareth in 1964, where she taught for nearly 30 years. Vaca was known for her gracious manner and boundless energy. During her tenure, she worked as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, alumni director and founded the development department.