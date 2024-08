GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook d. Whitney Young 20-25, 25-12, 26-24

Hannah Kenny had 12 kills, 16 assists and 11 digs, Anna Marinier 10 kills and 10 digs, Lily Javier seven kills and ninedigs and Giada Grocetti 15 digs for Willowbrook (2-0).

GIRLS TENNIS

Nazareth 6, Wheaton Academy 3

Nazareth won four of the five doubles matches to get the dual meet win.