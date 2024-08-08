Man accused of public indecency in La Grange Park

A Westchester man has been charged with public indecency in connection with an Aug. 2 incident in La Grange Park, authorities said.

About 9 p.m., police arrested Julian Chavez, 26, following an indecent exposure report near Memorial Park, 132 W. Oak Ave.

Chavez was charged with three counts of public indecency, authorities said.

Witnesses provided police crucial information that led to the arrest, according to a La Grange Park Police Department news release.

Chavez is scheduled to appear in the Maywood branch of Cook County Circuit Court on Sept. 11.