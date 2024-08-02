DuPage County man guilty of multiple weapons charges

A DuPage County man was found guilty Wednesday of multiple felonies stemming from the sale of unserialized firearms and a machine gun conversion device to an undercover investigator, prosecutors said.

Jeffrey Levander, 43, of Hanover Park, was found guilty of four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and unlawful sale or delivery of an unserialized firearm.

Levander’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24.

“Illicit firearm sales lead to increased criminal activity and make our communities less safe for children to grow and thrive,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. “I will continue to partner with federal agencies and local law enforcement to reduce gun violence in Illinois and hold individuals accountable for contributing to the cycle of violence.”

Raoul charged Levander in December 2023 after an investigation revealed he agreed to sell two unserialized firearms, a machine gun conversion device and a spring-loaded knife to an undercover investigator in three separate sales in suburban Cook and DuPage counties.

A machine gun conversion device makes a semi-automatic firearm capable of fully-automatic fire. Levander sold the undercover investigator a Glock 43 model clone for $1,400, a Glock 17 model clone for $2,200 and a machine gun conversion device for Glock platform pistols and spring-loaded knife for $550, authorities said.