Baseball: Here is the 2024 Suburban Life All-Area team

York's Ryan Sloan (26) delivers a 98 mile an hour pitch against McHenry during a Class 4A Kane County supersectional baseball game in June 2024 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the Suburban Life Baseball All-Area team.

Montini senior Quinn Boyer

Quinn Boyer, Montini, senior, outfielder: Batted .514 with 57 hits, eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 RBIs while scoring 38 runs. Struck out only 11 times. Committed to Miami-Ohio.

Nazareth senior David Cox

David Cox, Nazareth, senior, third baseman/pitcher: Batted .432 with 24 singles, 16 doubles, eight home runs and 49 RBIs while scoring 34 runs. Pitched 43 2/3 innings with a 6-0 record, one save and 0.96 ERA. Committed to UIC.

Eric DeCosta, Wheaton Academy, senior, infielder/pitcher: Batted .297 with 14 home runs, 49 RBIs and 42 runs. On the mound, finished with an 8-0 record with 59 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings and a 2.52 ERA. Committed to Cincinnati.

Nazareth junior Jaden Fauske

Jaden Fauske, Nazareth, junior, outfielder/DH: Batted .546 with 38 singles, 15 doubles, three triples and three home runs. Had 43 RBIs and scored 43 runs.

Downers Grove North senior Jimmy Janicki

Jimmy Janicki, Downers Grove North, senior, catcher: Batted .410 with 48 hits, nine doubles, three triples and 42 RBIs. Committed to Troy.

Nazareth senior Cooper Malamazian

Cooper Malamazian, Nazareth, senior, shortstop/pitcher: Batted .395 with 29 singles, nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 RBIs. Scored 49 runs. Committed to Indiana.

Lyons Township's Michael Mango

Michael Mango, Lyons, senior, second baseman: Batted .359 with 11 doubles and 25 RBIs while scoring 30 runs, stealing nine bases and striking out only 13 times.

Lemont junior Jacob Parr

Jacob Parr, Lemont, junior, outfielder/pitcher: Batted .407 with eight doubles, five triples, three home runs and 35 RBIs. Finished with a 3-2 record, 3.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.

Downers Grove South senior Will Potter

Will Potter, Downers Grove South, senior, infielder/pitcher: Batted .430 with 43 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, 32 RBIs and 51 runs scored.

York senior Ryan Sloan

Ryan Sloan, York, senior, pitcher: Started 11 games, finishing with a 2-3 record in 46 2/3 innings. Had 90 strikeouts and only five walks. Ended with a 0.30 ERA, allowing only two earned runs. Committed to Wake Forest.

Downers Grove North senior Jude Warwick

Jude Warwick, Downers Grove North, senior, infielder: Batted .391 with 50 hits, 14 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 26 RBIs while stealing 22 bases. Committed to Michigan State.

Downers Grove South senior Wyatt Wawro

Wyatt Wawro, Downers Grove South, junior, outfielder: Batted .500 with 41 hits, 12 doubles, seven triples, three home runs and 39 RBIs.

Honorable mention

Nate Burden, Wheaton Academy, senior, pitcher; Joey Campanella, Glenbard West, senior, outfielder; Cash Campbell, Montini, senior, infielder/pitcher; Brady Chambers, Lyons, senior, pitcher; Will Clegg, Wheaton Academy, senior, infielder; Jack Colluzi, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, infielder/outfielder; Chris Danko, York, senior, outfielder/pitcher; Nick Drtina, Nazareth, senior, infielder; Lucas Fiore, Nazareth, senior, pitcher; Josh Fleming, York, junior, shortstop; Lucas Hicks, Westmont, senior, infielder/pitcher; Noah Hughes, York, senior, outfielder/pitcher; Marc Iozzo, Benet, senior, infielder/pitcher; Dylan Kassab, Hinsdale Central, sophomore, catcher/infielder; Tucker King, Lyons, junior, pitcher; Ben Llewelyn, Downers Grove North, senior, pitcher; Cooper Marrs, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, infielder/pitcher; Mac McGarry, Nazareth, junior, pitcher: Max Michalak, Lemont, senior, utility; Trevor Rehnstrom, Glenbard East, senior, pitcher; Michael Sosna, Fenwick, senior, pitcher; Noah Tomaras, Lemont, senior, catcher.