Baseball: Here is the 2024 Suburban Life All-Area team

Here is the Suburban Life Baseball All-Area team.
Quinn Boyer, Montini, senior, outfielder: Batted .514 with 57 hits, eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 RBIs while scoring 38 runs. Struck out only 11 times. Committed to Miami-Ohio.
David Cox, Nazareth, senior, third baseman/pitcher: Batted .432 with 24 singles, 16 doubles, eight home runs and 49 RBIs while scoring 34 runs. Pitched 43 2/3 innings with a 6-0 record, one save and 0.96 ERA. Committed to UIC.
Eric DeCosta, Wheaton Academy, senior, infielder/pitcher: Batted .297 with 14 home runs, 49 RBIs and 42 runs. On the mound, finished with an 8-0 record with 59 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings and a 2.52 ERA. Committed to Cincinnati.
Jaden Fauske, Nazareth, junior, outfielder/DH: Batted .546 with 38 singles, 15 doubles, three triples and three home runs. Had 43 RBIs and scored 43 runs.
Jimmy Janicki, Downers Grove North, senior, catcher: Batted .410 with 48 hits, nine doubles, three triples and 42 RBIs. Committed to Troy.
Cooper Malamazian, Nazareth, senior, shortstop/pitcher: Batted .395 with 29 singles, nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 RBIs. Scored 49 runs. Committed to Indiana.
Michael Mango, Lyons, senior, second baseman: Batted .359 with 11 doubles and 25 RBIs while scoring 30 runs, stealing nine bases and striking out only 13 times.
Jacob Parr, Lemont, junior, outfielder/pitcher: Batted .407 with eight doubles, five triples, three home runs and 35 RBIs. Finished with a 3-2 record, 3.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.
Will Potter, Downers Grove South, senior, infielder/pitcher: Batted .430 with 43 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, 32 RBIs and 51 runs scored.
Ryan Sloan, York, senior, pitcher: Started 11 games, finishing with a 2-3 record in 46 2/3 innings. Had 90 strikeouts and only five walks. Ended with a 0.30 ERA, allowing only two earned runs. Committed to Wake Forest.
Jude Warwick, Downers Grove North, senior, infielder: Batted .391 with 50 hits, 14 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 26 RBIs while stealing 22 bases. Committed to Michigan State.
Wyatt Wawro, Downers Grove South, junior, outfielder: Batted .500 with 41 hits, 12 doubles, seven triples, three home runs and 39 RBIs.
Honorable mention
Nate Burden, Wheaton Academy, senior, pitcher; Joey Campanella, Glenbard West, senior, outfielder; Cash Campbell, Montini, senior, infielder/pitcher; Brady Chambers, Lyons, senior, pitcher; Will Clegg, Wheaton Academy, senior, infielder; Jack Colluzi, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, infielder/outfielder; Chris Danko, York, senior, outfielder/pitcher; Nick Drtina, Nazareth, senior, infielder; Lucas Fiore, Nazareth, senior, pitcher; Josh Fleming, York, junior, shortstop; Lucas Hicks, Westmont, senior, infielder/pitcher; Noah Hughes, York, senior, outfielder/pitcher; Marc Iozzo, Benet, senior, infielder/pitcher; Dylan Kassab, Hinsdale Central, sophomore, catcher/infielder; Tucker King, Lyons, junior, pitcher; Ben Llewelyn, Downers Grove North, senior, pitcher; Cooper Marrs, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, infielder/pitcher; Mac McGarry, Nazareth, junior, pitcher: Max Michalak, Lemont, senior, utility; Trevor Rehnstrom, Glenbard East, senior, pitcher; Michael Sosna, Fenwick, senior, pitcher; Noah Tomaras, Lemont, senior, catcher.