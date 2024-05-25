DuPage Township to launch Summer Bridge camp

The Youth Committee of DuPage Township has announced its annual Summer Bridge camp for school children between kindergarten and eighth grade will be available from June 10 through July 31, 2024 (Grace Tucker | DuPage Township)

The Youth Committee of DuPage Township has announced its annual Summer Bridge camp for school children between kindergarten and eighth grade will be available from June 10 through July 31.

This eight-week camp will cost $50 per child and run from 9 a.m. to noon daily, including lunch.

The camp is currently seeking counselors and junior counselor volunteers. The counselor position is intended for those between 16 and 22 years of age and junior counselor positions are available for those between 14 and 16. Volunteer time would be applicable to school community service hours, according to a press release from the township.

Registration for the camp can be completed here. For more information, contact 630-759-1317 or visit dupagetownship.com.