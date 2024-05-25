Boys lacrosse: Wheaton Academy starts fast, beats Benet for sectional title

CARY – Top-seeded Wheaton Academy set the tone with early goals Saturday in the Cary-Grove boys lacrosse Sectional championship game, building a five-goal lead over No. 2 seed Benet after one quarter.

That lightning quick start propelled the Warriors to an 18-5 win.

Wheaton Academy (15-5) advances to the Hoffman Estates Supersectional to play Glenbard West at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers won the Barrington Sectional Friday defeating Barrington 9-7.

“We were really focused mentally and ready to play,” Warriors coach Geof Weisenborn. “We knew Benet would be a physical and disciplined team. They are a well coached team. We matched their physicality.”

The Warriors’ potent offensive attack was led by Grant Adams, who scored six goals with three assists.

“It was all because of my teammates,” Adams said. “They gave me some great feeds and put me in great position to score. We came out with a bunch of energy. This is an amazing win. Coach (Weisenborn) really had us ready to play. We were focused. We want to keep going and win state.”

Weisenborn was impressed with Adams’ performance.

“We have a lot of talented offensive players and Grant is certainly one of them,” Weisenborn said. “He had a great game.”

Adams got a plenty help from his teammates.

Charlie Foley and Jake Miller tallied three goals apiece while Cooper Miller and Jeff Yaros scored two each.

The Warriors peppered Benet goalie Zach Gorman with 30 shots on goals. Gorman made 12 saves.

Wheaton Academy goalkeeper John Carrington made 11 saves.

Mike Frieri and Tommy Bartenhagen led the Redwings (13-7) with two goals each. Tom Tierney added a goal.

“We had a lot of injuries to our defensive players this year but these kids never quit,” Benet coach Richard Moran said. “This is a very resilient group. We were second in the tough ESCC (East Suburban Catholic).

“They (Wheaton Academy) can win state. They are a well coached and well disciplined team.”

