La Grange Road bridge in Cook County reopens

The LaGrange Road (U.S. 12/20/45) bridge over Santa Fe Drive, the Canadian National Railroad, Illinois & Michigan Canal and the Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal is a $21.4 million project part of the Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program. (Eric Ginnard)

The LaGrange Road (U.S. 12/20/45) bridge over Santa Fe Drive, the Canadian National Railroad, Illinois & Michigan Canal and the Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal in Justice, Hodgkins, Countryside and Willow Springs is open to traffic, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The $21.4 million project consisted of replacing the northbound bridge decks and new LED lighting as well as pier, abutment and structural steel repairs.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while this important improvement was made to a critical bridge for the region,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a news release on Friday, May 24.

“Construction can be an inconvenience, but the benefits mean a smoother, safer ride will be well worth the wait. We look forward to continuing to deliver even more projects made possible by Rebuild Illinois throughout the Chicago area that enhance your quality of life and mobility across all modes of transportation,” Osman said.

The project began in March 2022. As miscellaneous work is completed over the next few weeks, motorists should continue to expect occasional delays and allow extra time for trips, according to IDOT. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Also, other projects north and south of the bridge will continue to have an impact on traffic, according to IDOT.

One is replacing the elevated southbound La Grange Road ramp to Illinois 171/Archer Avenue/79th Street. The work zone has northbound La Grange Road reduced to one lane from 87th Street through the Tri-State Tollway (Interstate 294) overpass, according to the release.

Southbound La Grange Road prior to the tollway overpass is reduced to two lanes and the ramp to inbound Archer Avenue is closed until the project is scheduled to be finished in late fall.

The other project is a new deck overlay and joint repairs at La Grange Road over Interstate 55 scheduled to start June 3,

La Grange Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction once the project begins, with the outbound I-55-to-southbound La Grange Road and the inbound I-55-to-northbound La Grange Road ramps closing for approximately six weeks starting in late June, according to IDOT.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.