Forest Preserve District of DuPage County seeks feedback on Mayslake master plan

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites the public to share feedback on a conceptual master plan for its Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook aimed at enhancing the center’s amenities and programming to ensure the site continues to serve as a vibrant cultural hub for generations to come.

The survey, which is available at dupageforest.org, follows months of engagement workshops with staff, volunteers and the public, which focused on key themes, including improving physical and programmatic accessibility at the site, connecting the inside and outside of the estate and expanding its use to reach a broader audience.

The conceptual plan details various categories for possible use of the building, including community multipurpose spaces, exhibit areas and offices. Additionally, it identifies specific areas for improvement, such as rehabilitating rooms, enhancing lighting, improving wayfinding and interpretive signage and upgrading kitchen facilities.

Accessibility enhancements, improved functionality and energy-efficient upgrades are central to the plan. Other key features of the plan include prioritizing the mansion’s use as a museum space while updating rooms with historically accurate furnishings and rotating exhibits. The retreat building would complement mansion programming and house exhibit areas, community spaces, office spaces and archives.

Plans also call for the demolition of the south leg of the retreat building to improve historic views from the mansion to the lake.