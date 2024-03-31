DuPage County approves new strategic plan

DuPage County has approved a new strategic plan, outlining a comprehensive vision for the county over the next five years. The plan is a roadmap for progress that will guide decision-making and resource allocation over that period.

The county developed the plan of the course of the last year with input from residents, community leaders, local officials and county leadership and staff. The plan incorporates feedback gathered through a variety of channels, including surveys, public forums and stakeholder meetings. The planning process was led by the consulting firm BerryDunn.

The new plan focuses on six key strategic priorities:

Community well-being

Fiscal responsibility

Thriving economy

Safe community

Environmental stewardship

Mobility

Each of these priorities has specific goals and objectives for implementation, as well as metrics for measuring progress. The strategic plan is intended to serve as a catalyst for positive change in DuPage County, improving the quality of life for its residents.

The county will begin implementing the plan immediately with a focus on achieving short-term goals and laying the foundation for longer-term initiatives, according to a news release. The plan will be reviewed and updated regularly to ensure that it remains relevant and responsive to the needs of the community.

To view the plan, visit dupagecounty.gov/strategicplan.