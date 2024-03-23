Glenbard Parent Series schedules several programs for April

Glenbard Township High School District 87 encourages community members to attend several Glenbard Parent Series webinars scheduled for April. The link to each webinar is available at glenbardgps.org.
- April 4 at noon and 7 p.m. – Understanding Social Anxiety and the Complexity of Teen Relationships
- April 10 at noon and 7 p.m. – You and Your “Almost” Adult Child: How to Grow Together in Challenging Times
- April 11 at 7 p.m. – presented in Spanish – Making Connection Through Play
- April 16 at noon and 7 p.m. – Raising Successful Kids Who Feel Safe, Seen & Secure: The Power of Showing Up
- April 18 at 6 p.m. – in-person at North, presented in Spanish – Strategies to be the mother/father you want to be
- April 23 at noon and 7 p.m. – How to Talk to Kids About Anything and Make Tough Talks Easier