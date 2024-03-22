Lyons teacher receives recertification as National Board Certified Teacher

Lyons Township High School social studies teacher Katy Newcomb recently received recertification as a National Board Certified Teacher, which is the highest certification a teacher may obtain, according to a recent press release from Lyons Township High School District 204. (Photo provided by Lyons Township High School District 204)

National Board Certification identifies teachers who meet standards through a performance-based, peer-reviewed series of assessment components. The recertification process is designed based on best assessment practices and by teachers to ensure that NBCTs continue to grow professionally, while substantially impacting student learning.

Newcomb is in her 26th year teaching at LTHS and first achieved her NBCT distinction in 2019. Across the state of Illinois, 7,182 teachers have achieved National Board Certification.