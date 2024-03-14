Boys basketball: The 2023-2024 Suburban Life All-Area team

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
First-Team
Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, center: Averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks for conference champions. Named Metro Suburban Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Class 4A Illinois Media Second-Team selection. Has seven scholarship offers.
AJ Levine, York, senior, guard: Averaged 18 points, four assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 steals for Class 4A sectional semifinalist. Named to West Suburban Silver All-Conference team. Committed to Penn.
Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North, senior, guard: Averaged 14 points, four rebounds and four assists a game and led Trojans to back-to-back sectional championships for first time in school history. Named to the West Suburban Silver All-Conference team. Class 4A Illinois Media First-Team selection. Committed to Princeton.
Gabe Sularski, Benet, sophomore, guard: Averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Class 4A regional champions. Named to the East Suburban Catholic All-Conference team. Has several Power Five Conference offers.
Justin Sveiteris, Downers Grove South, senior, forward: Averaged 14.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and two blocks. Named to the West Suburban Gold All-Conference team.
Second Team
Luca Carbonaro, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, guard: Averaged 17.5 points, three rebounds and 3.5 assists. Named to the DuKane All-Conference team.
Brady Chambers, Lyons, senior, forward: Averaged 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and two assists. Named to West Suburban Silver All-Conference team.
Kelton McEwen, St. Francis, senior, guard: Transfer from Bartlett was Geneva Holiday Tournament MVP at Thanksgiving and Chicago Catholic League all-conference pick. McEwen averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals and led Spartans to second place in the CCL White.
Ryan Runaas, Lemont, senior, guard: Averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and two steals. Named South Suburban Blue Conference Player of the Year.
Jack Weigus, Hinsdale South, junior, guard: Averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals and made 69 3-pointers. Named to the West Suburban Gold All-Conference team.
Honorable mention
Vincas Buzelis, Hinsdale Central, junior, forward; Mitchell Erickson, Glenbard South, junior guard; Jake Gallagher, IC Catholic, senior, guard; Jalen House, Downers Grove South, senior, guard; Aleks Jajic, Glenbard East, senior, forward; Alex Keizer, Timothy Christian, senior, guard; Joe Kone, Westmont, senior, guard; Keon Maggitt, Downers Grove South, junior, guard; Cameron Mercer, Riverside-Brookfield, sophomore, guard; Kelton McEwen, St. Francis, senior, guard; Alex Miller, Downers Grove North, senior, guard; Michael Nee, Glenbard East, sophomore, guard; Klaidas Paskauskas, Lemont, senior, guard; Talen Pearson, Nazareth, senior, guard/forward; Otis Powell, Willowbrook, sophomore, guard; Jake Riemer, Downers Grove North, senior, forward; Hayden Schroeder, Wheaton Academy, freshman, forward; Maddox Shepherd, Montini, senior, guard; Tyler Smith, Wheaton Academy, senior, guard; Jack Speers, Wheaton North, senior, guard; Liam Taylor, Lyons, senior, forward; Owen Thulin, Downers Grove North, senior, guard; Kyle Waltz, York, senior, guard/forward; TJ Williams, Glenbard West, sophomore, guard; Jayden Wright, Benet, sophomore, guard.