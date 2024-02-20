La Grange library announces upcoming programs for March

The La Grange Public Library has announced several upcoming programs for March.

Youth and family programs

Family Storytime & Craft: 10 to 10:45 a.m. March 9. For ages birth to 5. Older siblings welcome. The entire family is invited to join us for stories, songs and a fun craft. Registration is open.

Colorful Soap Creations: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. March 11. For children in grades fifth through eighth grades. Create a colorful egg or adorable bunny shaped bar of soap you can take home or give as a gift. Registration is open.

Tween & teen programs

Virtual: New College Planning Strategies: 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20. For high school students with caregivers. With a focus on upcoming SAT/ACT changes, this virtual program will help you get ahead by introducing some of the most significant changes to college planning in decades. Join Heidi King from College Inside Track to learn how these changes may impact your family, and explore new strategies to give your student the best admission and financial aid opportunities possible. Register now.

Crafting for a Cause: Project Pillowcase: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29. For middle- and high school students. Need service hours? Enjoy simple crafting projects? Join us for this service hour earning program that lets you be creative while benefiting a worthy cause. This month we will be decorating pillowcases to send to deployed troops for Project Pillowcase. Register now.

Adult programs

BodySmart Gardening: 1 to 2 p.m. March 4. Learn important techniques to protect yourself from injury while gardening. BodySmart Gardening explores how we garden and provides some simple tips to help protect the gardener’s body from wear and tear. This is a master gardener presentation provided by the University of Illinois Extension. Register now.

Versiti Blood Drive: 3 to 7 p.m. March 7. Sign up for Versiti’s urgent need blood drive and take the first step toward saving lives. To schedule your preferred donation time, call 800-786-4483 or register online.

The La Grange Public Library is located at 10 W. Cossitt Ave. in La Grange. For information, call 708-215-3200 or visit lagrangelibrary.org.