Renovated Wheaton Park District fitness facility now open

Parks Plus Fitness at the Wheaton Park District Community Center made its debut on Jan. 2 after a recent total makeover.

Here is a look at what fitness enthusiasts are discovering at the newly renovated facility:

A new park district turf area enhances CrossFit and HIIT training and is outfitted with new equipment, TRX stations and more.

The facility offers a first in park district fitness centers with a recovery room featuring two Novo XT PRO massage chairs that allow members to relax with the S- and L-Track that extends high performance coverage from your neck and shoulders all the way down to your glutes and thighs.

The new facility is illuminated with a pleasant cloud lighting system that showcases 75 brand new strength, cardio and adaptive pieces of equipment, including Peloton bikes, CONCEPT2 Skiers, NuStep recumbent cross trainers, and bikes, ellipticals and treadmills with 22-inch touch screen monitors.

Locker rooms are getting a fresh look and include larger, wooden lockers, refinished tiled floors, new steam rooms, and renovated showers, recovery tubs and saunas. These areas are expected to be completed and open by May 2024.

Parks Plus Fitness memberships are available to both residents and nonresidents of the Wheaton Park District. The facility’s renovation is part of a broader renovation of the Community Center and parking lot.

In a news release, facility manager Alex DiSerio said the facility’s existing equipment was moved to a temporary space in August to allow for the renovation construction. It was placed temporarily in lower-level Community Center spaces that usually accommodate meetings, tumbling and dance classes, activities that were temporarily moved to other park district locations. Now that the facility is open, those lower-level spaces will go through a renovation as well.

For updates on the Parks Plus renovation and membership details, please visit parksplusfitness.com.