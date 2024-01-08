Lyons Township student chosen for all-state theater performance

Lyons Township High School student London Shannon-Muscolino was selected for the 2024 Illinois Theatre Association’s Illinois High School Theatre Festival All-State performance of “She Kills Monsters.”

More than 225 students auditioned or interviewed for “She Kills Monsters.” Eightly five were selected for the final production company. The all-state cast, crew and pit orchestra are composed of top student performers, musicians and technicians from Illinois.

LT Junior London Shannon-Muscolino, from La Grange IL, is part of the cast playing Evil Tina and the understudy for Kaliope.

“Being selected for the All-State Performance is a great honor and I’m proud to represent LT in the IHSTF All-State Performance,” Shannon-Muscolino said in a news release.

“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen is a drama-comedy play that tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister in a car accident. Having been very distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks on an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module and discovers things she’d never imagined.

The 2024 Illinois High School Theatre Festival (IHSTF), themed “We Shine Brighter Together,” is the largest and oldest non-competitive high school theatre festival in the nation. Shannon-Muscolino will be performing in four shows during the festival January 12-13 in Normal at Illinois State University.