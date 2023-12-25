Montini 33rd annual Maroon and Gold Gala set for March 9

Montini Catholic High School’s 33rd annual Maroon and Gold Gala will be held March 9. The event, themed Empowering & Inspiring Tomorrow’s Leaders, will be celebrated at Montini Catholic.

The Maroon and Gold Gala is the school’s largest fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting academic, religious and community service endeavors. Each year, students volunteer to give back to the community through several community service projects including their Golden Gobbler Food Drive, Sophomore Day of Service and Adopt-a-Family events. Broncos also attend service-oriented mission trips throughout the year to provide support and service.

Parents, alumni and friends are invited to the gala as Montini celebrates its 58th year of Lasallian education.

Four members of the Bronco family will be recognized at the gala for their contributions to the school’s success.

Being honored this year are:

Faculty Dedication Award: Mike Bukovsky, ‘83, admissions director, head varsity football and wrestling coach

Loyalty Award: Mike Manna, ‘70, vice-chairman of Montini Catholic’s board of directors, development committee member

Leadership Award: Kathy Filipiak, former teacher, coach, dean and assistant principal

Signum Fidei Award: Bob Rawski, Diversified Print Group, alumni parent, donor and business partner

The evening concludes with Montini Catholic’s $20,000 Champions Club Raffle drawing. This year Montini is giving away a second prize of $2,500 and a third price of $1,000. There will also be an early bird drawing on Jan. 19, with $1,500 in prizes given away. Raffle ticket holders need not attend the gala to win.

Friends, parents and businesses interested in supporting the Montini Catholic mission by sponsoring the Maroon and Gold Gala and/or donating auction items may contact Michelle O’Connor at 630-627-6930 or moconnor@montini.org.

Individuals wanting to purchase a Champions Club Raffle ticket for their shot at winning $20,000 may do so online at montini.org/champions24 .