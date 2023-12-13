GreenMan Theatre in Elmhurst plans murder mystery auditions, play festival

ELMHURST – Actors who are just dying to play a role in a comedic murder mystery are invited to audition for GreenMan Theatre Troupe’s “Murder on the DeLorean Express.” Auditions will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at First United Methodist Church of Elmhurst, 232 S. York St.

Callbacks, if necessary, will be held Dec. 19.

Written and directed by Justin Vidovic, “Murder on the DeLorean Express” is a murder mystery that travels through time, a news release stated. Doc Green and Murty have been friends across time. But when Murty’s marriage is ending, Doc Green realizes he’s to blame, and he must travel back in time to Murty’s wedding to sever his friendship with Murty forever. But changing the past results in … murder. Can Doc Green rescue Murty’s marriage? If he does, will Murty lose his best friend forever?

GreenMan Theatre’s annual murder mystery, “Murder on the DeLorean Express,” “will offer the chance to do comedy, action and suspense, all in one show that features familiar and loved characters,” Vidovic said in the release.

The event will showcase the talents of 14 actors. Auditions will be cold reads. Those who want to audition to sing in the show should be ready to sing “The Power of Love” to a karaoke track that will be available. Or people may choose to sing a 1980s ballad of their choice, “sung painfully, in their worst bad karaoke style,” Vidovic said.

GreenMan Theatre’s “Murder on the DeLorean Express” murder mystery dinner will be held Feb. 23 and 24, and March 1, 2 and 3.

For more information, go to www.greenmantheatre.org.

National play festival

GreenMan announced that the “8 to the Bar 2024″ Play Festival, their fourth annual production of eight 10-minute plays, will boast the topic “Revenge Is Sweet – Or Is It?”

“That writing topic provides an inspiration and gets the creative juices flowing,” said Becca Easley, member of GreenMan Theatre’s Artist and Play Reading committees.

“Each play needs to focus on revenge – its contemplation, cancellation or execution; its resulting joy or regret; its effect on characters’ lives,” added Craig Gustafson, project coordinator and Play Reading Committee member.

The 10-minute play format can be a challenging one, Gustafson said.

“A 10-minute play teaches playwrights how to get their point across within seven or eight pages, and develops discipline,” he said.

For “8 to the Bar 2024,” up to 200 submissions will be accepted from playwrights nationwide. In past years, just 40 submissions were accepted, and only from Midwestern playwrights.

Each play submitted to GreenMan Theatre must be in English, limited to eight pages, feature no more than six actors and have a simple set and props. For a complete list of “Play Submission Guidelines,” go to www.greenmantheatre.org.

Playwrights may submit up to two plays. There is no reading fee for submissions. Submissions may be sent to gm10mp@comcast.net from Feb. 1 to March 1. Selected plays will be announced on April 30, 2024.

First-, second- and third-place cash prizes for selected plays will be determined by audience voting during the show’s run. Winners for “8 to the Bar/ista 2023″ were: First Place – “Walpurgis Night”; Second Place – “Gary the Bold”; and Third Place – “One Dinner Three Ways.”

In its 20th season, the nonprofit organization has been presenting plays in Elmhurst since being founded in 2003. GreenMan also offers classes and workshops for members and the community, and welcomes new members and participants in all aspects of theater production.