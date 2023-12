Lyons Township High School recognizes all-state athletes

This year Lyons Township High School had three team sports--football, volleyball and soccer--with all-state athletes. There were also two individual sports--cross country and swimming--where student-athletes earned state medals to be recognized as all-state athletes.

The athletes are: Audrey Cavaliere, La Grange Park, girls swimming; Maeve Collins, Western Springs, girls swimming; Lindsey Forbaugh, Western Springs, girls swimming; Cillian Henning, La Grange Park, boys cross country; Lauren Jablonski, La Grange Park, girls swimming; Ryan Jackson, La Grange Park, football; Ella Jean Kelly, Western Springs, girls swimming; Libby Langan, La Grange, girls swimming; Kiley Mahoney, Willow Springs, girls volleyball; Abby Markworth, La Grange, girls volleyball; Nick Strayer, La Grange, boys cross country; Collin Sullivan, La Grange Park, boys soccer; Kylie Thompson, La Grange Park, girls swimming; Eddie Tuerk, La Grange, football; Grace Turner, La Grange Highlands, girls volleyball; Tess Walker, Western Springs, girls swimming.