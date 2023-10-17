October 17, 2023
Lyons Township names October students of the month

Lyons Township High School logo

(Photo provided by Lyons Township High School)

Lyons Township High School has named its October 2023 students of the month. Students were nominated by their teachers then selected by the various departments as the most exemplary students in each subject.

  • Clarisa Gonzalez, Brookfield
  • Emily Bruebach, La Grange
  • Katarina Neskovic, La Grange
  • Samuel Canfield, La Grange Park
  • Ryan Hollinger, Brookfield
  • Hunter Lundolph - Koukela, La Grange Park
  • Toni Falcone, Western Springs
  • Sophia Szymanski, La Grange
  • Genevieve Hart, La Grange
  • Steven Strandberg, Western Springs
  • Jonathan Garcia, Hodgkins
  • Michael Badrov, La Grange
