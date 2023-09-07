CommUNITY Diversity Group of La Grange Area hosting 2023 Diversity Days

The CommUNITY Diversity Group of La Grange Area (CDG) will hold its 32nd annual Race Unity Rally from 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 10, at La Grange Village Hall, 53 S. La Grange Road. The theme for the rally is “The Importance of Belonging.”

The CDG’s Race Unity Rally began in the wake of the Rodney King riots in California in 1992. Events around the country have shown that we still live in a society where race raises troubling issues.

“The rally is an annual reminder to our community that we need to recognize and appreciate our diversity and work together to make our community a better place for everyone,” Rally co-chair Marian Honel-Wilson said in a news release.

This year’s program is multi-faceted and includes several youth speakers and a youth choir, as well as community leaders Mark Kuchler, president, village of La Grange; and Brian Opyd, president, Park District of La Grange, speaking on how the community can support their efforts towards belonging for their constituents.

Dr. Bessie Boyd will be recognized with CDG’s Minnie Carr Community Service Award and Michael Thomas will be recognized with the Lifetime Diversity Achievement Award.

Other highlights include an invocation by the Rev. Sabrina Hughey, Second Baptist Church of La Grange; village of La Grange Race Unity Day Proclamation; and introduction of La Grange’s new police chief, Timothy Griffin.

The La Grange Public Library is hosting the movie screening of “Till” with pizza and discussion from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 8.