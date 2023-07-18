Waiola Park community input meeting set for July 20

The Park District of La Grange will hold another community input meeting for the development of Waiola Park. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 20 at the park, 500 S. Waiola Ave.

The purpose of the meeting is to allow residents a chance to review the second round of design concepts for Waiola Park and provide additional input for site.

The PDLG Comprehensive Master Plan was approved by the park board in November 2022, and the district is now moving forward with exploring the feasibility of completing projects indicated by our residents through the master planning phase.

The park district intends to apply for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant this year for Waiola Park that will be announced the following year, if it is awarded.

Managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, OSLAD grant funding assists local government agencies acquire and/or develop land for public outdoor recreation areas. To learn more about OSLAD grants, click HERE.

If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to provide feedback, email Jenny Bechtold at jennybechtold@pdlg.org.