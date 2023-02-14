Notre Dame’s Rudy to speak at Elmhurst University

Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who has inspired generations with his iconic story of beating the odds to achieve his dream of playing football for the University of Notre Dame, will speak Feb. 23 at Elmhurst University.

Ruettiger is widely recognized as part of Notre Dame’s storied history on the gridiron, a news release stated. On Nov. 8, 1975, as fans cheered “RU-DY! RU-DY!,” this “5-foot nothin’, a hundred and nothin’ … without a speck of athletic ability” sacked the quarterback on the only play in the only game action of his college football career, in the last 27 seconds of the contest. He was the first player in the school’s history to be carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates.

At this year’s Niebuhr Center Teach-In, Ruettiger will give the keynote address, “TOUGH Like Rudy: Teach. Overcome. Unite. Grow. Heal.” He will share his compelling story and discuss the importance of mental self-care and the power of reframing thoughts toward positivity, inspiration and encouragement.

Today, Ruettiger is an Emmy Award-winning motivational speaker, author and producer. He also is co-founder of the Rudy Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen communities by offering scholarships in education, sports and the performing arts.

“TOUGH Like Rudy” will begin at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 23, in the university’s Frick Center, Founders Lounge, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst (elmhurst.edu/campusmap). Admission is free, but reservations are required at elmhurst.edu/cultural.

Catch the movie

Later that evening, Elmhurst University will present a free screening of “Rudy,” starring Sean Astin in the title role of the 1993 blockbuster film based on Ruettiger’s journey to Notre Dame. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. in R.A. Faganel Hall, 221 Walter St. Admission is free, and no reservations are required.