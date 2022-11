After finishing second in the Interstate Eight Conference and setting a school record for most wins in a season, the Morris volleyball team saw four players named all-conference.

Senior outside hitter Natalie Lawton was a unanimous first-team selection, while junior outside hitter Ava Smith was named first-team for the second year in a row. Senior libero Kayla Jepson was also named first-team. Junior setter Haylee Dunne was named honorable mention all-conference.