New cafe opens in Channahon

3 Rivers Cafe at 24441 W. Eames St. in Channahon, is seen on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Denise Unland)

A modern breakfast and lunch restaurant with “liquor options” according to the 3 Rivers Cafe website, recently opened in Channahon.

3 Rivers Cafe’s extensive breakfast menu includes Benedicts, omelets, waffles, crepes, French toasts, oatmeal, pancakes, skillets, and steak and eggs.

The cafe’s lunch menu includes burgers, salads, sandwiches, wraps and melts, along with starters, soups, salads and sides.

3 Rivers Cafe also has a children’s menu with six choices.

Owner is Ahmad Douglas, who also owns the Teardrop Pancake House at 410 W. Mondamin Drive in Minooka.

The Douglas family is committed to customer service, according to the 3 Rivers Cafe Facebook page.

“Whether it’s a familiar smile, a special request, or simply making sure your meal is perfect, we will do our absolute best to take care of you,” according to the message on the 3 Rivers Cafe Facebook page.

3 Rivers Cafe is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week, at 24441 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

For more information, call 815-828-5110 or visit 3riverscafe.com.