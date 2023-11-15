Morris Herald Angels Campaign takes flight

The Morris Herald-News is pleased to announce a new holiday campaign which runs through Dec. 31. Modeled from a program launched in Will County more than 25 years ago, Morris Herald Angels will directly benefit the United Way of Grundy County and further its mission to fund vital programs and services for the health, education and financial stability for everyone in every community in Grundy County.

Editor Mike Urbanec has a story in today’s edition about the United Way and its powerful impact on the Grundy County Community. We are proud to partner with such a great organization.

The Morris Herald Angels Campaign provides readers with the opportunity to donate to the United Way of Grundy County by simply clipping out the coupon from the full page ad that will publish weekly from Nov. 22 through Dec. 27. Specific donation instructions will be included in the ads. You can make the donation in memory of a loved one and have their name and yours published if you wish.

We are hopeful that our subscribers that do not have the opportunity participate in a United Way campaign through an employer will take this opportunity and do so through this campaign. Any size donation would be greatly appreciated as our the goal in this first year is to get the program started and for it to continue to grow in the years to come.