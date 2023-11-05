Grundy Bank hosts food drive seeking donations through Dec. 18

Grundy Bank is hosting a food drive collecting food and seeking donations through Monday, Dec. 18.

Community and social groups, as well as businesses, often come together to help fill local food pantry shelves in time of need. The holiday season of Thanksgiving and Christmas are just one month apart, and is a time when the donations are particularly high in demand. When Kuzma Care Cottage, located in Wilmington, IL, found themselves in need of supplies, Grundy Bank was happy to step up and host a food drive in the bank’s lobby.

“Having a dependable food pantry in our community is vital to the local residents and communities who at times may find themselves needing to utilize these services. We are committed to making an impact during this food drive to bring us closer to ensuring that no one is left hungry this holiday season,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank.

Grundy Bank is collecting non-perishable food in the form of canned fruits, vegetables, soups, pasta & pasta sauces, peanut butter & jelly, cereal, tuna, beans, oatmeal and rice, as well as dry paper goods like hygiene and household items. With the holidays approaching, consider donating special items like stuffing, cornbread mix, potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy. Your donations will help make a difference in the lives of those in need during this special time of year.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community and are looking forward to seeing the impact that this partnership with Kuzma Care Cottage will have. Let’s come together this holiday season and show that the power of kindness and generosity can truly make a difference in someone’s life, “said Stefany Mickelson, Branch Manager/Assistant BSA Officer.

Kuzma Care Cottage is a non-profit organization that is committed to providing emergency food to local residents who find themselves in need. Their services are particularly important to families in low-

income brackets, as well as those on a fixed income. Every year, hundreds of families, veterans, and homeless individuals in the 60481-area code rely on their services. For more information on Kuzma Care Cottage visit their website at kuzmacarecottage.org.

All donations can be dropped off at Grundy Bank located at 120 S. Main St. in Wilmington during bank hours. Wilmington branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For questions regarding the food drive, please call (815) 942-0130.