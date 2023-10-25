Ottawa nurse named Morris Hospital Fire Starter of the Month

When Registered Nurse Hannah Dooley, of Ottawa, was applying for jobs almost two and a half years ago, she knew she wanted to work somewhere with a small town feeling. Being familiar with Morris Hospital after completing a clinical rotation during her nursing program at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Dooley chose to work in the Emergency Department at Morris Hospital after graduation.

Over the past two years, she has brought positivity to Morris Hospital Emergency Department, making a positive impact on everyone she encounters. For all that she does to exemplify what it means to be an exceptional RN and co-worker, Dooley is being honored as the Morris Hospital October Fire Starter of the Month.

Along with having excellent patient interactions, Morris Hospital Director of Emergency Services Tony Bucki said Dooley is a passionate patient advocate and an excellent nurse.

“On many occasions, I have seen Hannah go the extra mile to make sure her patients are getting the best care possible,” Bucki said. “She always takes the time to do what is right for her patients, and she inspires everyone she works with to do right by their patients too.”

Dooley said one of the best aspects of being an Emergency Department RN is the impact she gets to make on patients and their families. Being an advocate for her patients inspires her go the extra mile and do things the right way every time.

“Some days can be challenging, but being there for patients and their families is incredibly rewarding,” Dooley said. “It is my job to provide each patient I interact with the best possible care I can, and I take that to heart. Being recognized for my hard work is incredibly rewarding, and it means so much to me.”

In early civilizations, fire starters were individuals who had the important job of keeping the flame alive. With more than 1,400 employees, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County.