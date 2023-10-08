Fossil Ridge Public Library in Braidwood organizing trip to American Writers Museum

The Fossil Ridge Public Library in Braidwood is organizing a trip for homeschool kids to the American Writers Museum in Chicago that will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The trip will cost $8 per student.

“Whether your child loves to write or hates it, this Chicago field trip will make them see writing in a new light,” the library said on its flyer.

Kids will get to experience a hands-on museum tour where they learn history while being guided step-by-step on how to write.

There will be a group lunch along Lakeshore Drive afterward. To register, visit https://fossilridge.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=986&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2023%2F10%2F03.