October 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Fossil Ridge Public Library in Braidwood organizing trip to American Writers Museum

By Shaw Local News Network
The flyer for the field trip to the American Writers Museum.

The flyer for the field trip to the American Writers Museum. (Photo provided by Fossil Ridge Public Library)

The Fossil Ridge Public Library in Braidwood is organizing a trip for homeschool kids to the American Writers Museum in Chicago that will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The trip will cost $8 per student.

“Whether your child loves to write or hates it, this Chicago field trip will make them see writing in a new light,” the library said on its flyer.

Kids will get to experience a hands-on museum tour where they learn history while being guided step-by-step on how to write.

There will be a group lunch along Lakeshore Drive afterward. To register, visit https://fossilridge.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=986&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2023%2F10%2F03.

