John Peacock announces candidacy for 13th district Circuit Judge

Morris attorney John D. Peacock announced Monday that he is running to become a Circuit Judge in the 13th District.

Peacock’s legal career spans 33 years, and he is eager to bring his experience and dedication to the bench.

“I am deeply honored to announce my candidacy for Circuit Judge in the 13th District,” said Peacock. “I am commited to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justce, and serving the community that has been my lifelong home. I believe in a fair and impartal judiciary, and I am dedicated to making a positve impact in the lives of the residents of the 13th District.”

Peacock said he has been a pillar of the community and the legal field for three decades. He graduated from Northern Illinois University and has been practicing since 1989. He started his career with a passion for prosecution and education to upholding the law. He has had hands-on experience through internships at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney Office.

He then joined his family law firm, achieving success in both civicl and criminal courts.

He has also been a director of the Grundy County Fair since 2006 and an elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Morris. Peacock has also served as a Chairman, Presinct Committeeman, and Treasurer within the Grundy County Republican Central Committee.

Peacock said residents of the district can look forward to a candidate who is deeply invested in their community, and who brings a balanced and thoughtful approach to the judiciary.

Peacock has bee married to his wife, Amy, for 24 years and they have a daughter who is currently attending college.