Channahon resident Mallory Maticic has won third place in the reptile/amphibian/invertebrate/fish category of the Brookfield Zoo’s 2023 Photo contest.

The annual photo contest received over 700 submissions that included butterflies, African lions, penguins, primates, peacocks and snakes.

A panel of professional photographers judged the photos and selected Katherine Ramirez of Des Plaines as the grand prize winner.