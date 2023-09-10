Morris Hospital hosts program focused on healthy eating

Morris Hospital is offering an eight-week program called Eat Real for anyone who wants to learn about simple, healthy cooking with real ingredients.

Classes will meet Tuesdays for 8 weeks beginning October 17 in Conference Rooms 2 & 3 on the hospital’s lower level, 150 W. High Street, Morris. A web-ex option is also available.

The cost is $99 and includes a copy of the Eat REAL Cookbook, a one-year subscription to over 1,000 recipes on EatRealAmerican.com, and all the tools needed to help make participants successful.

Eat Real focuses on recipes and meal planning using real food instead of convenience foods. It’s for anyone who wants to eat healthier and improve their health, gain confidence in the grocery store and kitchen, and look forward to being asked, “What’s for dinner tonight?”

Classes will include nutrition education with a focus on snacking, breakfast, salads, chocolate, Mediterranean foods, spices, and plant based recipes. There’s even one week devoted to making healthy pizza. Participants will get to sample a different recipe each week and will have weekly assignments to complete.

Reservations can be made online at morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call the Wellness office at Morris Hospital at 815-705-7364.