Morris Woman’s Club seeking entrants for Literary Scarecrow contest

Any kindergarten through eighth grade classroom within Morris or Grundy County is eligible to participate in the Morris Woman’s Club’s annual Literary Scarecrow Contest.

Entry is free with the exception of the purchase of a Cornfest button for the class, and the registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 13. Entry forms can be sent to PO Box 334, Morris, IL 60450 or emailed to morriswomansclub@gmail.com, or by completing this form: https://forms.gle/N9X7KwF1Kcc9iQuh7.

Literary Scarecrows must be thematic to a book the class has read together.

Scarecrows will be part of the stroll at Chapin Park, 216 W. Benton St. in MOrris during Cornfest week. They will be set up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and taken down after the parade on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Scarecrows must be original and made by the registrants, with one winner for each age category. Categories are kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, and sixth through eighth grade. Each winning classroom will receive a certificate and monetary donation to their classroom library.