September 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Meet Dorothy and friends at Wilmington Lions Club’s Oz Festival

By Shaw Local News Network
Wilmington Lion’s Club will hold Oz Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2023 at South Island Park in Wilmington.

Wilmington Lion's Club will hold Oz Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2023 at South Island Park in Wilmington.

Wilmington Lions Club will hold Oz Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 15 at South Island Park in Wilmington. The festival will include a petting zoo by Oly Farms, children’s games, a tractor show, blacksmith demonstrations and downtown trick-or-treating.

Auntie Ems Antique and Artisan Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., River Valley Martial Arts will provide a karate demonstration from 10 to 11 a.m. and Country Roots will provide live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Judging for an Oz Costume Contest will take place at noon, a pie baking contest will be judged at 1 p.m. and the winner of a scarecrow contest will be announced at 3 p.m.

Entry to this event costs $2 per person with children aged two years and younger admitted for free.

