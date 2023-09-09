Meet Dorothy and friends at Wilmington Lions Club’s Oz Festival

Wilmington Lions Club will hold Oz Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 15 at South Island Park in Wilmington. The festival will include a petting zoo by Oly Farms, children’s games, a tractor show, blacksmith demonstrations and downtown trick-or-treating.

Auntie Ems Antique and Artisan Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., River Valley Martial Arts will provide a karate demonstration from 10 to 11 a.m. and Country Roots will provide live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Judging for an Oz Costume Contest will take place at noon, a pie baking contest will be judged at 1 p.m. and the winner of a scarecrow contest will be announced at 3 p.m.

Entry to this event costs $2 per person with children aged two years and younger admitted for free.