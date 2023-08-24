Skip-the-Line program coming to the Morris DMV

In an effort to improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at the Morris Driver and Motor Vehicle Facility, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will begin implementing a Skip-the-Line program starting Sept. 1.

The Skip-the-Line program for Morris-area residents includes simplified online services that encourage customers to take advantage of the revamped and improved website at ilsos.gov. This includes renewing driver’s licenses or ID cards and license plate stickers.

It also includes appointment scheduling, which requires customers to make appointments for in-person visits involving REAL ID, driver’s licenses and ID card services and in-car driving tests. Those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing a license plate sticker can still walk in.

Upon arrival, customers will check in with DMV staff and “Skip the Line,” eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times. Customers may visit ilsos.gov or call 844-817-4649 to schedule an appointment. The call center opens at 7 a.m.

“Customers in Morris will save time by skipping the line,” Giannoulias said. “Our goal is to eliminate the Time Tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time – just to conduct basic services. Requiring appointments, as well as extending hours, is the most efficient way to get the services you need quickly and without the headache of unpredictable wait times.”

All DMVs will also extend hours of operation 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to Monday through Friday.

A list of complete statewide appointment-only facilities is available https://www.ilsos.gov/skip_the_line/facilitylist.pdf.