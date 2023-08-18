ABA Therapy Centers opens in Morris

Applied Behavior Analysis therapy center Unlocking Behavior and Learning has a new location open at 1715 N. Division St., Unit D in Morris, and is taking on new clients.

It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment.

The center specializes in implementing Applied Behavioral Analysis to children under the age of 18 with behavioral and developmental disorders, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, said CEO & Founder Jamie Hitchins.

“We only utilize the most effective, evidence-based strategies and teaching methods that ABA has to offer,” she said. “We are committed to providing the most compassionate, fun and high quality of care that every child deserves.”

Unlocking Abilities has 10 employees and has been open for two years, and recently celebrated its new office location with a ribbon cutting in June with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“Unlocking Abilities offers a service that not only fills a need for families in our area, but does so with care and tenderness for every client and their family,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

The center is taking new clients at its Autism Learning Center offering ABA services to children between three to seven-years-old in an environment similar to preschool. In-home/community based therapy sessions are available to clients under 18 who are located in the service area.

Hitchins and her team also plan to provide afterschool social skills groups for kids and teens over seven-years-old starting in the fall.

“We believe the best way to reach a child is to really know a child and meet them at their level. For us, that means working alongside the people in the child’s life, from parents, to teachers, to support professionals,” Hitchins said. “It really does ‘take a village’ and together we can empower kids and their villages with the knowledge and tools necessary to achieve milestones and unlock their true abilities.”

Children with an autism diagnosis are eligible to have therapy services covered by insurance. Unlocking Abilities takes many insurance carriers. For more information visit unlockingabilities.org or call 815-513-5429. The website also features a blog with information on ABA best practices for parents to implement at home, as well as a free resource section, tips, tricks and a listing of sensory-friendly area events.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber or to have a ribbon cutting ceremony for your business contact the Chamber at 815-942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.