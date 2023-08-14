Grundy County older adults have meal plan options with Chop House closing

Older adults who participate in the Grundy County “Great Plates” program have other options for meals available following the recent closing of the Morris Chop Shop.

Th Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association (CNNSSA) and the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois (MOWFNI) participants can switch their unused Chop Shop meals to other local partners in the “Great Plates” program, the release from CNSAA announcing the program change said.

The other option for participants is to get a full refund on unused Chop Shop meals, the release said.

The “R” Place Eatery in Morris and the Whistle Stop Cafe in Diamond are still partners in the program and Chop Shop cards are also eligible for meals at Dakotas Bar and Grille, 227 Heustis St., Yorkville, Monday through Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m.

On Jan. 3, CNNSSA and MOWFNI launched a partnership with the Morris Chop Shop which resulted in more than 1,295 meals provided to 339 older adults and their spouses and caregivers in the community, the release said.

“We were honored to participate in the Senior Dine program and we will truly miss seeing the clients we’ve come to know this year,” said Jackie Clisham and Tim Berner, owners of the Morris Chop Shop, the release from CNNSSA.

For questions on the program and switching meal choices, call CNNSSA at 815-941-1590 .

CNNSSA and MOWFNI provide home-delivered meals five days a week, weekend meals, shelf-stable meals twice a year, and meals at local restaurants through special partnerships.

The local cafes in Morris, Mazon, Minooka, and Coal City provide nutritious lunches and socialization opportunities. There is a suggested donation per meal; no one is ever turned away if unable or unwilling to pay.