Grundy Bank raising money for local charities with Jeans Day

Grundy Bank employees have implemented a charitable initiative to support local non-profit organizations. On Fridays, employees are allowed to wear jeans in exchange for donating money to the chosen non-profit of that month. This program enables employees to contribute to the betterment of their community, while also fostering a sense of camaraderie and teamwork.

“Allowing employees to participate in community service and volunteer work not only benefits the local community, but also instills a sense of purpose and fulfillment in the employees themselves. By promoting empathy and compassion, companies can inspire positive change and make a meaningful impact on society,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank.

In July, the employees chose to support Micro Pantries, a non-profit organization that helps bring communities together and helps those in need. Through this program, the bank employees not only demonstrate their commitment to philanthropy, but also set an example for others to follow in supporting their local community. Employees not only collected funds but also brought in non-perishable food items such as canned vegetables and fruits, potatoes, breads, toiletries and more.

“Every month, the bank staff assists in gathering funds to donate to a selected non-profit organization. This process is carried out 12 times annually, allowing us to support a dozen different non-profits each year. Employees find this opportunity to contribute and raise awareness for these organizations to be enjoyable and rewarding,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director with Grundy Bank.

Since the start of 2023, the dedicated employees have proudly extended their support to a variety of charitable organizations. Beneficiaries of our philanthropic endeavors include Grundy Area PADS, Guardian Angel Community Services, Hands of Dignity and Hope Outreach, Grundy-Three Rivers Habitat for Humanity, Illinois Bankers PAC, and American Cancer Society. Furthermore, we remain committed to continuing our contributions throughout the year, with planned donations to the Jason Clearwater Memorial Fund, Breaking Away, Big Brothers Big Sisters Will Grundy, Operation St. Nick, and Illinois Valley Industries. We believe in lending a helping hand to those in need, and we are honored to have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in our community.

Grundy Bank is a leading community bank in Grundy County that is dedicated to providing hometown service while offering big bank products to their clients. Grundy Bank is proud to say they have served Grundy County and southern Will County for over 159 years with their financial needs. For locations and information on Grundy Bank call 815-942-0130 or visit grundy.bank.