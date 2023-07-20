July 20, 2023
Morris Theature Guild announces “Misery” for fall performance

The logo for the play "Misery." (Photo contributed by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is holding auditions from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30p.m. Monday, July 31 for its fall performance, “Misery,” based on a 1990 movie that starred Kathy Bates.

The performances will take place Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22.

The guild will be casting three actors, starting with Annie Wilkes, who can be anywhere from 35 to 60-years-old. Wilkes is portrayed as a psychopath with a number of unnamed mental health disorders. Her personality is characterized by violent mood swings and alternating between sweet and charming to blind fury.

Paul Sheldon is the second character, a 35-to-50-year-old famous actor within the play who has multiple failed marriages. He is also the author of the Misery Chastain novel series, which takes place in Victorian-era England. He believes these novels are little more than dime-store romances and isn’t particularly proud of them.

The third character will be Buster, a 40-to-65-year-old. Buster is the beloved town sheriff, easy-going and likeable while also remaining a competant lawman.

For more information on the play, visit the Morris Theatre Guild Facebook page or visit www.morristheatreguild.org.

