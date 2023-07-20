Morris Theature Guild announces “Misery” for fall performance

The Morris Theatre Guild is holding auditions from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30p.m. Monday, July 31 for its fall performance, “Misery,” based on a 1990 movie that starred Kathy Bates.

The performances will take place Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22.

The guild will be casting three actors, starting with Annie Wilkes, who can be anywhere from 35 to 60-years-old. Wilkes is portrayed as a psychopath with a number of unnamed mental health disorders. Her personality is characterized by violent mood swings and alternating between sweet and charming to blind fury.

Paul Sheldon is the second character, a 35-to-50-year-old famous actor within the play who has multiple failed marriages. He is also the author of the Misery Chastain novel series, which takes place in Victorian-era England. He believes these novels are little more than dime-store romances and isn’t particularly proud of them.

The third character will be Buster, a 40-to-65-year-old. Buster is the beloved town sheriff, easy-going and likeable while also remaining a competant lawman.

For more information on the play, visit the Morris Theatre Guild Facebook page or visit www.morristheatreguild.org.