New therapy office opens in Coal City

A new therapy office offering counseling for individuals, families and couples has opened in downtown Coal City - Mending Hearts Therapy.

Mending Hearts, located at 695 S. Broadway St. in Coal City, has been open about six months and celebrated its grand opening Friday, July 14 with an open house and ribbon cutting with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Mayor David Spesia.

“My passion has always been to empower my clients and assist them in problem-solving life’s challenges,” said Jennifer Loughran, therapist and owner. “We are willing to help our clients in any way possible, and if we can’t help we will direct them to a place that can.”

Mending Hearts offers counseling for people of all ages including individuals, families and couples. The office has three therapists: Loughran who has 15 years experience, Craig Warner with 10 years experience and Carrie Skubic with more than 20 years experience.

The team’s area of expertise includes anxiety, depression, communication issues, couples counseling, dementia, caregiver issues and school issues. Their approaches include behavioral therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, family/marital therapy, and acceptance and commitment.

The therapy office accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Aetna, and Medicare insurance. If you do not have these insurance options, Mending Hearts is willing to start the process to become in-network and provide services.

“The therapists at Mending Hearts are sincere and are there to listen and help with no judgment. The importance of mental health is more prevalent than ever and Jennifer’s team is filling a much needed service in our community,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

Each therapist has flexible hours and the office is open by appointment. To make an appointment or for more information visit mendingheartstherapy.clientssecure.me or call 815-518-2157. Mending Hearts Therapy can also be followed on Facebook.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber and celebrating your business with a ribbon cutting visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.