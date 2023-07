The Mazon Fire Department is hosting Mazon Fun Days at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 700 Park St. in Mazon, in front of the fire station.

Attractions include a vendor fair, food trucks, a bounce house, kiddie tractor pulls and more. Registration for kiddie water fights starts at 10 a.m. and the fights begin at noon.

There will also be live music from a DJ and face painting.

All funds raised will help the Mazon Fire Department pay for specialized equipment and more.