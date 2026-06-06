Honor positivity and upcoming Kendall’s Kindness events, including 5K walk Sunday

Kendall’s Kindness – an organization created to promote compassion and positivity, in honor of a late, local young woman – has upcoming events planned.

The nonprofit will host its 4th Annual 5K Memorial Birthday Walk 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at Corron Elementary in South Elgin, with checkin starting at 8:30 a.m.

Taco Madre food truck will be selling food and drink after the walk, and 10% of all sales will go towards the foundation, and participants are asked to bring items to donate to the St. Charles Library Community Cabinet.

From 5 to 8 p.m. June 10, the Portillo’s at 1020 S. Randall Road in Elgin will host a fundraiser for the Kendall’s Kindness Foundation, which will receive 20% of all sales that mention or show a flyer or code available on the charity’s website, which provides more details on how to order.

The events are in honor of what would be Maffia’s 26th birthday. Maffia died by suicide in 2021, and her family started Kendall’s Kindness to honor her loving spirit. For more information, visit the group’s website at kendallskindness.com.