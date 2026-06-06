DeKalb man charged with criminal sexual abuse of teen after police find lewd Snapchat messages

Amias Montoya, of DeKalb, was charged May 11, 2026, with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, possession of materials depicting child sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation of a child, DeKalb County court records show. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A DeKalb man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he sexually abused a teenager and exchanged illegal lewd photographs with them on Snapchat, court records show.

Amias C. Montoya, 21, was charged on May 11 with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of possession of material depicting child sexual abuse, and three misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to DeKalb County court records.

If convicted of the most serious charge – aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is a Class 2 felony – Montoya could face up to seven years in prison.

Montoya appeared before a judge for a pretrial hearing this week, records show. He was released from jail pending trial.

DeKalb police allege that Montoya sexually abused a minor, who was 15 at the time, on March 5 and Feb. 6, according to court filings.

The minor said they engaged sexually with Montoya and had told Montoya they were 18, police wrote in court filings.

DeKalb police allegedly found messages between Montoya and the minor on Montoya’s Snapchat account. Messages exchanged between the two on Snapchat show multiple sexually explicit materials, including photographs that identify the minor and Montoya, police alleged in court filings.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition on June 3 to deny release to Montoya, records show.

Associate Judge Jill Konen denied that motion, instead ruling on Wednesday that Montoya could be released with conditions. Montoya was ordered not to contact the minor. He is also prohibited from using the internet or interacting with minors unsupervised, records show.

He’s represented by defense attorney Emma Franklin of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.

Montoya’s next court date is 1:30 p.m. July 9 in front of Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen.