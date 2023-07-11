July 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Morris Theatre Guild announces ‘The Big 5-Oh’

The poster for "The Big 5-Oh," which the Morris Theatre Guild is putting on starting June 14. (Photo contributed by Jen Ketchum)

The Morris Theatre Guild announced the next performance of “The Big 5-Oh” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Friday, July 21; and Saturday, July 22, as well as 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, and Sunday, July 23.

The guild celebrates its 50th year with a performance consisting of Ellen Rasmussen, Joe Baima, Brittany Watne, Colin Rasmussen, Matt Pasternak, Kathy Hepner and Katey Lawyer.

These actors and actresses will portray Brian Mitchell’s play about George Thomas, a man turning 50-years-old who is going through a terrible week.

“His dog is sick, his son is a slacker and his daughter wants to marry a Republican,” according to a Wednesday news release. “With a neurotic wife and a widowed neighbor providing more challengers than even George can overcome, this may be the worst week of his life.”

George discovers the wonders of family, responsibilities of parenthood and the results of his latest physical in the process.

Tickets are on sale at www.morristheatreguild.org or can be bought by calling the box office 815-942-1966. For information, email the Morris Theatre Guild at info@morristheatreguild.org.

Morris
