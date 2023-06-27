Grundy Bank unveils a new-and-improved website

Grundy Bank in Morris has unveiled its brand-new refreshed website.

The Grundy Bank team has been working to create a user-friendly platform that showcases products and services in the best possible way. With a sleek design and easy navigation, the Grundy Bank website is now optimized for both desktop and mobile devices. This new website will enhance the experience and provide all the information you need.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new website! Our team has worked hard to create a modern and up-to-date template that we believe will enhance your experience with us.“ Said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank. “We can’t wait for you to explore its features and discover how easy it is to navigate. As we continue to prioritize our clients’ satisfaction, we are excited about the new website and hope that you enjoy it as much as we do.”

The new website has a fresh and modern layout that makes it easier to navigate and use. The content has been organized to reduce the number of clicks needed to find what you’re looking for. Additionally, the website is ADA compliant to ensure inclusivity for all users. Users will now be able to visit our social media platforms through the website, read the newest press releases, keep up with the latest alerts, have access to the newest calculators and more. Login information will stay the same and there won’t be any disruptions as this new site is launched.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our clients for their patience and understanding during our website update. We value your loyalty and support and look forward to providing you with the best possible service.