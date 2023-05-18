Grundy Bank Hot Dog Eating Contest returns at 1 p.m. June 9

The annual Grundy Bank Hot Dog Eating contest is set to take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the Grundy County Courthouse in Morris.

This contest benefits local nonprofits. While Boz Hot Dogs are donating the dogs, the prize money will be given by Grundy Bank. There will also be live entertainment with Mary Phelan Pfeifer from noon to 2 p.m.

“It is always so much fun to participate in Grundy Bank’s Hot Dog eating contest. Not only is it a fun event that brings the community together, but it is also a great opportunity for local nonprofits to both fundraise and help raise awareness for local worthy causes,” said Eric Fisher, Executive Director of We Care of Grundy County. “Grundy Bank is a wonderful community partner and We Care is grateful for their support, be it through giving, volunteerism, or community events like this.”

Although Grundy Bank won’t be selling hot dogs that afternoon, they encourage the community to bring a sack lunch or buy lunch from one of your local favorites and enjoy the contest and live music that afternoon. There is no cost for the event and the city will provide picnic tables to allow a place to sit and watch the entertainment, but the community is more than welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The crowd lines up to watch competitors participate in Grundy Bank's annual hot dog eating contest. (Photo contributed by Christine Mendez)

“This is a Grundy Bank tradition and remains a great opportunity for people who live and work in town to be able to sit down, have lunch, meet their friends and family, and enjoy a summer afternoon. These types of events draw attention to our local downtown and brings awareness to what else Morris has to offer,” said Kevin Olson, president and CEO of Grundy Bank.

Each contestant chose a nonprofit to support during the contest. Grundy Bank will award $250 to the contestant who eats the greatest number of hot dogs in 2 minutes and another $250 to the contestant who raised the most funds. These funds can be collected from noon to 1 p.m. that afternoon on the courthouse lawn.

“Grundy Bank’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has become not only a fun tradition for our community over the years, but also an amazing fundraising opportunity for our local nonprofits,” said Christina Van Yperen, Grundy Chamber of Commerce president and CEO as well as a former competitor. “The contest allows our local organizations the opportunity to raise funds and promote their services to new people. I look forward to attending this every year.”

Contestants compete in the annual Grundy Bank hot dog eating contest. (Photo contributed by Christine Mendez)

This year’s local nonprofits that will be supported are United Way of Grundy County, Big Brothers Big Sisters, We Care of Grundy County, Breaking Away, Justice Assistance Board, Morris Woman’s Club, YMCA Scholarship Fund, ICS Jim Feeney Memorial Scholarship, JJC Foundation and Just Animals.

Grundy Bank is a leading community bank in Grundy County that is dedicated to providing hometown service while offering big bank products to their clients. Grundy Bank is proud to say they have served Grundy County and southern Will County for more than 159 years with their financial needs. For locations and information on Grundy Bank call 815-942-0130 or visit grundy.bank.