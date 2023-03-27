Grundy Bank celebrates Illinois Community Banking week

MORRIS – Community Banking Week in Illinois is April 2-8, and this year’s theme is “Moving Forward Together.” Community banks like us all across the state are inviting our friends and our neighbors to help us celebrate the independent spirit that is the hallmark of locally run banks.

It is time to celebrate the important contributions community banks make not only to their local economies but to the nation’s economy, as well. There is no better time than now for local businesses and consumers to do business with a community bank. Not only do community banks offer the same products and services as larger institutions, but they are homegrown- and home-raised companies that are deeply integrated into the fabric of their local hometowns.

Community banks’ special niche is serving the needs of local families, businesses, and farmers. Unlike larger banks that may take deposits in one state and lend in others, community banks channel loans to the neighborhoods where their customers live and work, helping to keep local communities vibrant and growing.

Thank you to everyone who has helped to make us a vital part of this area’s growth and prosperity. You have given us a reason to celebrate Illinois Community Banking Week!