Coalers Business Alliance will hold annual Galentine’s Day event Feb. 9

COAL CITY - This year marks the fifth year for a Galentine’s Day shopping event in Coal City, Diamond, and Carbon Hill. Galentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and friendship with your girlfriends, and this year the Coalers Business Alliance is celebrating for even longer starting the festivities at 2 p.m. and going until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“This Coalers Business Alliance event is such a fun way to hang with friends and support locals. We’re excited to start it earlier in the day this year for anyone looking to start the fun sooner,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

The Coalers Business Alliance, a business group of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry, hosts the event annually to encourage local spending. Participating locations will offer Galentine’s –themed promotions and activities, and anyone wearing red or pink that day will receive a raffle ticket.

The raffle tickets are to be filled out and then taken to the Coal City Public Library District to put in raffle baskets provided by local businesses as prizes. Tickets can be dropped off at the library on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winners will be chosen the following week and notified after. All prizes will have to be picked up from the library.

Shoppers enjoy the first "Galentines Day" event in Grundy County in 2019. The event will return this year on Thursday, Feb. 9. (Photo provided)

“This time of year can be challenging for local businesses. It’s after the holidays and it’s cold outside. Galentine’s Day offers a fun activity to get people out and about together all while supporting our local businesses,” said Sarah Beach, owner of Sunshine Garden Center.

Some businesses have adjusted event hours for their store hours. Make sure to follow the Chamber’s event page – Galentine’s Day- Coal City & Diamond for more details – including activities individual businesses are doing for the event and to see the prizes for the raffle. Visit grundychamber.com for more information.

Galentine’s Day participating locations:

Coal City: Coal City Bank – Bank Branch of Pontiac (from 1-5 p.m.) Coal City Public Library District, Major School of Dance, Mary Kay – Jeni Tjelle, Minnie’s Travel Boutique (will be inside the library), The QUEEN BEEs, Rachetti’s Café & Pizzeria, Rolando’s Furniture & Appliances (during business hours), and The Cove.

Diamond: Midland States Bank (1-5 p.m.), Naked Sun, and Sunshine Garden Center (Beans-and-Bites will be on location at Sunshine).

Carbon Hill: Mustachio’s