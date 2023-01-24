Morris Chop Shop 60+ menu registration opens Thursday

Community members over age 60, their spouses, and caregivers are invited to enjoy a special menu for dine-in or take-out at the Morris Chop Shop, with the new “Dine Around Town” program. Dine Around Town is a partnership between the Morris Chop Shop, the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association, and the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, and funded in part by AgeGuide of Northeastern Illinois. The Morris Chop Shop owners Jackie Clisham and Tim Berner are offering seven Chop Shop favorite meals, adapted to meet nutritional requirements for older adults.

Community Nutrition Network will be open to register clients for monthly meals on pre-loaded payment cards from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at its office on the first floor of Saratoga Towers, 1700 Newton Drive in Morris. Those interested may also call Community Nutrition Network at 815-941-1590 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the week for more information. Leave a message if necessary. The suggested donation is $6 per meal. Community Nutrition Network is a donation-based nonprofit serving those age 60 or above and their spouses and caregivers. No one is ever turned away if unable or unwilling to pay.

The Dine Around Town dinner menu includes favorites such as the Chop Shop mac-’n’-cheese, a tender filet with caramelized onions, mushrooms, aged cheddar, and smoked Gouda creamy pasta. The fettuccine and meatballs include house-made meatballs, sauteed with garlic and red onions in a demi-cream sauce or marinara with fettuccine and shaved Parmesan with garlic French bread. Steakhouse Stroganoff and chimichurri steak will also be on the menu, along with lighter options such as the Chop Shop Cobb salad, a Caesar salad, and a roasted beet salad.

The menu is offered on Wednesdays from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays from 4-9 p.m., and Sundays from 3-8 p.m. during Morris Chop Shop’s regular hours. Customers are welcome to dine in or take out. All meals meet U.S. federal standards for nutrition for older adults and the menu has been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietitian with AgeGuide, the state area agency on aging.